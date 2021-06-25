BanTwitterInIndia trends after Twitter blocks, then unblocks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account

'Gone too early': Sorrowful condolences pour in for Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay

New Delhi, June 25: #BanTwitterIndia started trending on Twitter after microblogging site on Friday temporarily blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account for alleged violation of the US Copyright Act, a move that the minister slammed as being arbitrary and gross violation of IT rules.

The minister took to indigenous social messaging app Koo to share his 'peculiar' experience. Hitting out at Twitter, Prasad in a series of posts on another social media platform Koo said that Twitter's action is in gross violation of IT rules, as the platform had failed to give prior notice before denying access to his account.

The account was subsequently unblocked after a warning.

Soon after the incident, the internet was flooded with messages of "Ban Twitter In India", with many people calling for the ban of the microblogging site on the site itself.

See what netizens have to say about this trending hashtag:

Twitter ka kuch jyada hi Dadagiri Ho ra hai India main., Law And IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad G ka Twitter Account Lock kar diya For 1Hour.

Now it Time to take action Against Twitter

Ban Twitter for One day or Permanent Ban in india #BanTwitterInIndia pic.twitter.com/3KyMksd1ND — Brijesh Dubey (@BrijeshDubey_) June 25, 2021

#BanTwitterInIndia

Twitter block account of IT Minister for 1 hour

😂😂😂😂😂😂

Meanwhile:-

Rahul Gandhi to Twitter CEO pic.twitter.com/cbZKE06t4p — Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) June 25, 2021

Aab to kuch kar lo...

Twitter suspends IT Minister @rsprasad account for 1 hr. This is a clear indication that Twitter is challenging the @BJP4India and @narendramodi govt.#BanTwitterInIndia #ravishankarprasad #ravishankarprasad pic.twitter.com/yYhTx5e3vG — Yash Singh Tomar (@YashSinghTomar4) June 25, 2021

As expected #BanTwitterInIndia trend is back 😄



Users to Twitter - pic.twitter.com/YKoFCQuXzw — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) June 25, 2021