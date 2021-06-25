BanTwitterInIndia trends after Twitter blocks, then unblocks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 25: #BanTwitterIndia started trending on Twitter after microblogging site on Friday temporarily blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account for alleged violation of the US Copyright Act, a move that the minister slammed as being arbitrary and gross violation of IT rules.

    #BanTwitterInIndia trends on Twitter after Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasads account for 1 hour

    The minister took to indigenous social messaging app Koo to share his 'peculiar' experience. Hitting out at Twitter, Prasad in a series of posts on another social media platform Koo said that Twitter's action is in gross violation of IT rules, as the platform had failed to give prior notice before denying access to his account.

    The account was subsequently unblocked after a warning.

    Soon after the incident, the internet was flooded with messages of "Ban Twitter In India", with many people calling for the ban of the microblogging site on the site itself.

    See what netizens have to say about this trending hashtag:

