NSCN-K Chairman SS Khaplang passes away after a diabetic stroke

S.S. Khaplang, who headed his faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), has died at his residence in Myanmar, NSCN sources said on Friday.

Khaplang, who was a diabetic and suffered from other health issues, passed away in Taka, the sources told. Khaplang, whose faction had pulled out of the ceasefire with New Delhi, carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head for his capture.

Khaplang, chief of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland who has changed the face of insurgency in the North East, died in the hospital in Burma. He took his last breath at 8.05 pm.

Born in April 1940 in Waktham village just east of Myanmar's Pangsau Pass, Khaplang is the youngest of his 10 siblings and was also leading the newly-formed United Liberation Front of Western South East Asia.

Hailing from Hemi Naga tribe of Myanmar, Khaplang has two homes -- one in China's Yunan province and one in Myanmar.

OneIndia News

