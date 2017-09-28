Banks to remain closed for next 4 days; ATMs likely to run out of cash

Ahead of the festive weekend, all banks will be closed for four days in a row from Oct 21 to Oct 25 in many parts of the country this week.

There would be a bank holiday on account of Ram Navmi on Friday followed by Dusshera on Saturday. While October 2 marks the birthday of the father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Here is the list of holidays:

September 29 (Friday)- Maha Navami

September 30 (Saturday)- Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

October 1 (Sunday)

October 2 (Monday)- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

ATMs may also run out of cash as well due to four-day long bank holidays.

Meanwhile, bank officials in Goa have assured customers that both private and public banks in the state will remain closed only for three days, from September 30 to October 2.

OneIndia News