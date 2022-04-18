YouTube
    Here are the new timings for RBI-regulated market from today [full details]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank, which were amended with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19, have restored the pre-pandemic timings from Monday.

    Banks Customers Alert: Here is the new timing for RBI-regulated market from April 18

    Starting on Monday, the RBI-regulated markets will function from 9 am. Earlier, it used to open at 10 am. The trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9 last year, with abatement of operational constraints.

    "With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am," the statement from the RBI said.

    Accordingly, with effect from April 18, 2022, the trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank would be as under:

    Market Extant Timing Revised Timing
    Call/notice/term money 10:00 am to 3:30 pm 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
    Market repo in Government Securities 10:00 am to 2:30 pm 9:00 am to 2:30 pm
    Tri-party repo in Government Securities 10:00 am to 3:00 pm 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
    Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit 10:00 am to 3:30 pm 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
    Repo in Corporate Bonds 10:00 am to 3:30 pm 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
    Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) 10:00 am to 3:30 pm 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
    Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives* 10:00 am to 3:30 pm 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
    Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives* 10:00 am to 3:30 pm 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
    *: other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 13:08 [IST]
