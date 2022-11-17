Bank Strike on Nov 19: Banking, services likely to be hit

Bank Strike on 16 and 17 December: List of Banks which are closed

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Banking services across the country are likely to be impacted on November 19, i.e Saturday, due to the strike called by All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) to oppose incessant outsourcing of jobs.

"Our call for All India Strike on 19th Nov. 2022. Discussions with IBA & Managements. Outcome not satisfactory," AIBEA said.

Bank strike Impact

If the strike materialises, a certain section of the Bank's employees may participate in strike on the said date, in which case, it is likely that the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

According to PTI report, operations of public sector banks (PSBs) may be impacted. Although the officers are not part of the strike, there may be some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques etc.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, have already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if November 19 strike materalises.

Why is the bank strike called on 19 November?

In a statement, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level. He also listed some more:

Some banks indulging in violation of Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act

Even where the labour authorities have intervened, the management has ignored their advice, violated the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act and forcibly transferred the employees

What are their demands?

From AIBEA, we reiterated our issues and demands arising out of the various unilateral decisions in violation of the existing provisions of Bipartite Settlement in some of the banks and the attacks on jobs and job security and vindictive actions in some other banks

In the wake of these attacks, he said, ''AIBEA has no alternative than to express its protest through our agitational programme and strike action''.

Services that will not be impacted

Banks are open on November 19 which is the third Saturday of the months. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays. Meanwhile, Private sector banks would not be impacted by the strike call.

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 16:41 [IST]