Bank holidays in August 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in August; Check dates here

New Delhi, Aug 01: The month of August in 2021 has quite a few bank holidays including several festivals, anniversaries and a national holiday.

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act of RBI, here is the list of bank holidays in August which includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays also:

August 01, Sunday: Weekly off

August 08, Sunday: Weekly off

August 13, Friday: Patriot's Day (holiday in Manipur)

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Weekly off (Sunday), Independence Day

August 16, Monday: Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) (holiday in Maharashtra)

August 19, Thursday: Muharram (Ashoora) (holiday in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and so on)

August 20, Friday: Muharram/First Onam (holiday in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

August 21, Saturday: Thiruvonam (holiday in Kerala)

August 22, Sunday: Weekly off

August 23, Monday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (holiday in Kerala)

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Weekly off (Sunday)

August 30, Monday: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (holidays in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and so on)

August 31, Tuesday: Sri Krishna Ashtami (holiday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 11:36 [IST]