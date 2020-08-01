For Quick Alerts
Bank Holidays in August 2020: Full list
New Delhi, Aug 01: The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of Bank Holidays in August 2020.
There are several festivals in August as a result of which banks will remain closed. Banks are also shut on second Saturdays. Let us have a look at the full list of Bank Holidays this month.
Full list of Bank. Holidays in August 2020:
August 1: Bakrid
August 2: Sunday
August 3: Raksha Bandhan
August 8: Second Saturday
August 9: Sunday
August 11: Sri Krishna Janmastami.
August 13: Patriot's Day.
August 15: Independence Day
August 16: Sunday
August 20:Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.
August 21: Teej.
August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi.
August 29: Karma Puja/Ashura.
August 30: Moharram
August 31: Indra Yatra and Tiru Onam