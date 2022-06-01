Bank holidays in May 2022: With 2 long weekends, Banks to remain shut for 11 days. See full list

List of bank holidays in June 2022

India

New Delhi, Jun 1: Banks, both private and public sectors, will remain shut for eight days in June with no festival-related holiday in the majority of the states in the country this month.

As per the Reserve Bank of India notification, there are six weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and two holidays are under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act. This is one of those months which have the least number of days where the banks will remain closed.

The RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. In this month, June 2 is a holiday for banks in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti while banks will remain shut in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti on June 15.

Check out the dates of bank holidays for June:

June 2 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Banks in Shimla to remain closed.

June 5 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday

June 12 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 15 (Wednesday): Guru Hargobind's birthday, YMA Day and Raja Sankranti. Banks in Jammu, Srinagar, Aizawl and Bhubaneswar to be closed.

June 19 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday off

June 26 (Sunday): Weekly off

