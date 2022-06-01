YouTube
    List of bank holidays in June 2022

    New Delhi, Jun 1: Banks, both private and public sectors, will remain shut for eight days in June with no festival-related holiday in the majority of the states in the country this month.

    As per the Reserve Bank of India notification, there are six weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and two holidays are under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act. This is one of those months which have the least number of days where the banks will remain closed.

    List of bank holidays in June 2022
    Photo Credit:
    Representational image: A deserted branch of the Punjab National Bank during 'Bharat Bandh'.

    The RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

    The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. In this month, June 2 is a holiday for banks in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti while banks will remain shut in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti on June 15.

    Check out the dates of bank holidays for June:

    June 2 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Banks in Shimla to remain closed.

    June 5 (Sunday): Weekly off

    June 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday

    June 12 (Sunday): Weekly off

    June 15 (Wednesday): Guru Hargobind's birthday, YMA Day and Raja Sankranti. Banks in Jammu, Srinagar, Aizawl and Bhubaneswar to be closed.

    June 19 (Sunday): Weekly off

    June 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday off

    June 26 (Sunday): Weekly off

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 19:40 [IST]
