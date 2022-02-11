YouTube
    Convicted: Bangladeshi posing as migrant planned pan India terror strikes

    New Delhi, Feb 11: A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted and sentenced a terrorist of the Ansarullah Bangla Team in connection with a conspiracy case.

    The special court at Kolkata convicted Samad Mia originally from Bangladesh and sentenced him to 7 years in jail apart from slapping a fine of Rs 16,000. The case was first registered by the Special Task Force, Kolkata in 2017 following the arrest of five members of the ABT. Four of them were Bangaldeshi nationals while one hailed from India. The ABT is a proscribed terror group.

    The probe was taken over by the NIA in 2018 following which it was established that these persons had entered India in 2016. They had conspired to commit acts of terror in India.
    These persons had travelled to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune in the guise of labourers.

    They also had tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna apart from procuring arms and ammunition in Kolkata. They also tried establishing hideouts in Ranchi, the NIA learnt.

    Following the probe all five persons were arrested and charged by the NIA. Earlier the NIA court had convicted three of them. The trial against is remaining.

