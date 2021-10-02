Bangladeshi man held for travelling abroad using fake Indian passport, 22 arrests so far

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 2: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday. He is accused of travelling abroad using a fake Indian passport.

Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh (33), a resident of Noakhali in Bangladesh, was nabbed after he landed in Delhi from Sharjah, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (ATS) Shivdeep Lande. This was the 22nd arrest in a racket unearthed by the ATS last year, he said

Based on a tip-off, the ATS officials were waiting in Delhi to nab him. He has been brought to Mumbai on Saturday morning and produced before a court which sent him to ATS custody till 8 October.

Shaikh had obtained Indian identification documents in West Bengal and then obtained the passport in Mumbai, the DIG said, adding that further probe was on.

In 2020, the ATS has busted a racket that facilitated passports on the basis of fraudulently obtained documents and the agency had recently made arrests from Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai in the same case, he added.

UP ATS Arrest a Man Accused in Conversion Racket

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested a person in an illegal conversion case on Friday night. A person named Dheeraj Jagtap, who had earlier allegedly converted to Islam, was arrested after he was called to the ATS headquarters for questioning.

He is accused of involving in conversion work. So far, 14 arrests have been made in connection with this case.