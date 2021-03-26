YouTube
    Bangladesh Foreign Minister calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discusses bilateral ties

    Dhaka, Mar 26: Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders reflected on strengthening their all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends the bilateral strategic partnership.

    PM Modi arrived here in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

    During their talks, both the leaders reflected on deepening the fraternal ties and strengthening the all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

    PM Modi hands over Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughterPM Modi hands over Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter

    At the main Independence Day function, Prime Minister Modi hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership and the contributions of the Indian Army in Bangladesh's 1971 freedom war.

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a black 'Mujib jacket' made of handcrafted Khadi fabric as he paid tribute to 'Bangabandu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the main event here to mark the country's 50 years of independence. An immensely popular outfit in Bangladesh, the Mujib jacket is a tailored high-necked sleeveless coat for men with two pockets on the lower half, a front pocket on the left part and five or six buttons.

    PM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the NationPM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation

    The coat used to be the signature garment worn by 'Bangabandhu', the founding father of Bangladesh. A recent press release issued by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 100 custom-designed 'Mujib jackets' that will be the attire of dignitaries during the prime minister's Bangladesh visit.

    As Bangladesh celebrates "Mujib Borsho", the birth centenary of Rahman, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, had placed an order for 100 Mujib jackets, ahead of the prime minister's visit, it said.

    The specially designed jackets have been made of high quality handcrafted Poly Khadi fabric. The black Mujib jackets have been designed with 6 buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left, as worn by Rahman.

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 19:22 [IST]
