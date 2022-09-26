Bandaru Wilsonbabu appointed next Ambassador to Madagascar

India was not isolated before colliding with Eurasia: study

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 26: Indian diplomat Bandaru Wilsonbabu on Monday has been appointed as the next Ambassador to Madagascar.

Bandaru Wilsonbabu is a 2004 batch IFS officer and presently joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Bandaru Wilsonbabu is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the MEA.

Before Bandaru Wilsonbabu's appointment, Abhay Kumar served in Madagascar from March 31, 2019, to September 14, 2022.