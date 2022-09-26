YouTube
    Bandaru Wilsonbabu appointed next Ambassador to Madagascar

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Indian diplomat Bandaru Wilsonbabu on Monday has been appointed as the next Ambassador to Madagascar.

    Bandaru Wilsonbabu is a 2004 batch IFS officer and presently joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

    Ministry of External Affairs

    Bandaru Wilsonbabu is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the MEA.

    Before Bandaru Wilsonbabu's appointment, Abhay Kumar served in Madagascar from March 31, 2019, to September 14, 2022.

