Balloons with Pakistan Zindabad slogans found at Gita Mahotsavvenue

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kurukshetra, Dec 17: Green-coloured balloons with 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan written on them were found at the site of the International Gita Festival, 2018 being held in this city of Haryana.

Some children were found playing with the balloons, police said Sunday.

An FIR has been registered in this regard following a complaint by Malkhan, a home guard, who found these balloons in the hands of children at the festival, Chhauto Ram, SHO, Adarsh police station said.

We are probing who brought these balloons and gave them to the children, he said.

The police were told that some youth were found carrying these balloons, buy they could not be traced, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, Surinder Pal Singh said one such balloon was also found thrown near a police checkpost.

He said CCTVs were being checked to gain clues about the culprits.

The International Gita Festival, 2018 is being organised in Kurukshetra from December 7 to 23, in which Mauritius is the partner country and Gujarat the partner state.