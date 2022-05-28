YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, May 28: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Saturday declared noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

    Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney
    Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney

    An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his Twitter handle. ''I am happy to announce that AAP is nominating two Padma Shri awardees for the Rajya Sabha. One is environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and second is Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney. My best wishes to both of them,'' said CM Mann in a tweet.

    The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4.

    The last date for the filing of nominations is May 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1 while the last date of for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

    The date of polling is June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting will be held on the same day at 5 pm.

    Comments

    More RAJYA SABHA News  

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha punjab aam aadmi party

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion