Bakrid: Several 'Imams' appeal to Muslims to not offer sacrifices of animals in open spaces

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, July 8: Ahead of 'Bakrid' or Eid-al-Adha, several 'Imams' in the country have appealed to Muslims to not offer sacrifices of animals in the open and also not to post photographs and videos of the sacrifices on social media.

Ahead of the Friday prayers, the clerics said as far as possible, one should try to offer 'sacrifice' on Eid-al-Adha. "But don't put photos and videos of animals sacrificed on Bakrid on social media," a cleric said. The clerics urged those offering sacrifices to not do so in open spaces and also not sacrifice animals which are prohibited for killing by the law of the land.

The 'Imams' said that Muslims should not do any such work which may cause embarrassment to the entire Muslim society. They urged people not to post photos and videos of sacrifices they offer on social media. Ignore the rumours that come through social media, the clerics said. They also advised people to dispose of blood and remaining residues properly so that stench does not spread in the surrounding area.

The clerics also advised people that in case of any untoward incident, they must immediately report it to the nearest police station. Mufti Ashfaq Hussain Qadri in Delhi, Mufti Bilal Nizami of Sunni Jama Masjid in Ratlam, Mufti Shamsuddin Barkati in Makrana, Maulana Shahid Misbahi in Hamirpur, Maulana Ansar Faizi in Ajmer, Qari Hanif in Moradabad, Maulana Sakhi in Jammu, Maulana Mazhar Imam in West Bengal on North Dinaz, Maulana Abdul Jalil Nizami in Pilibhit, Maulana Sameer Ahmed in Rampur, Maulana Mustafa Raza in Nagpur and Maulana Musharraf in Mustafabad Delhi made the appeal on this issue.