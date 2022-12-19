Bajrangi goons wear saffron colour for extortion: Baghel on 'Pathaan' controversy

Raipur, Dec 19: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has slammed pro-Hindu outfits for raising objections against 'Besharam Rang' song in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

Accusing the Hindu outfits of using saffron outfits of "extortion", Baghel said, "Saffron colour is worn by only a person, who has left home, family and society. But the Bajrangi goons who are wearing saffron-coloured scarves have not sacrificed anything, instead, they are wearing saffron colour for extortion. Colours cannot decide one's caste and religion,"

"If it's just about the colour.... so... the BJP MPs who are actors and those who dance wearing the same colour... is that ok? We can't limit colours to a community or religion," he further added.

#WATCH | Sadhus adopt saffron colour when they sacrifice everything in their life but these ‘bajrangi goons’ who are going around wearing saffron, what have they sacrificed for public? Instead, they’re trying to extort:Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on 'Besharam Rang' controversy pic.twitter.com/XmbaWzEWm3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 19, 2022

It was all started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objection over the saffron attire sported by Deepika Padukone in the song. "I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he added.

Also, the right-wing activists burnt the effigies of the film's hero Shah Rukh Khan who was apparently seen wearing a green attire in the controversial song.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly Girish Gautam has opposed the release of 'Pathaan'. He claimed that the actor should watch the film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching the movie with his daughter, Gautam said. "I challenge you to make similar movie on the Prophet," the MP assembly speaker also said.

'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25.

Monday, December 19, 2022, 16:29 [IST]