Bajrang Dal activists ransack Ashram web series sets, throw ink at Prakash Jha; no arrest yet

Bhopal, Oct 25: The activists of right-wing group Bajrang Dal ransacked the sets of forthcoming web series Ashram 3 in Bhopal on Sunday for allegedly portraying Hinduism in a negative light.

The activists blackened director Prakash Jha's face before chasing the crew away at the old jail premises in Bhopal where the filming of the web series was underway.

An alleged clip of a mob going on a rampage and assaulting a crew member has gone viral. The right-wing group has demanded the change in the title and threatened not to allow the shooting until the name of the third season of Bobby Deol's series is changed.

"Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series," the PTI quotes Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Surhele as saying.

Another activist reminded Bobby Deol of his actor-brother Sunny Deol who won the hearts of the people through patriotic movies.

However, the cops said that necessary action will be taken against the people who disrupted the shooting and destroyed properties.

"Bajrang Dal activists objected that this web series hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it contains obscene scenes," Sai Krishna Thota, Superintendent of Police, Bhopal South, said.

Apart from throwing ink at Prakash Jha, Thota said that the windscreens of two buses were damaged due to stone-pelting and one person was injured.

The cops rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and brought the situation under control. However, no arrests have been made yet.

However, Prakash Jha nor any member from the Ashram team has filed a complaint, so far.

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:21 [IST]