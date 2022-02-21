Assam Bajrang Dal leaders threaten to beat up Hindus visiting churches on Christmas, probe on

On murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Kamal Hassan says dead against such politics

Bajrang Dal activist’s murder: Shivakumar calls Eshwarappa a mad man

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: Congress leader D K Shivakumar has called BJP Minister, K S Eshwarappa a mad man for his provocation comment following the murder of a Bajrang Dal worker in Shivamogga.

He speaks nonsense. A sedition case should be invoked against him and the BJP should sack him, Shivakumar said according to News Agency ANI.

Eshwarappa blamed Muslim goons for the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga. The incident has sparked tension and arson in Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa who is Karnataka's Rural Development minister accused the Congress and its chief, D K Shivakumar of instigating the killing. Harsha was stabbed last evening by four men whom he knew the police said.

Eshwarappa said that never in Shivamogga have Muslims wagged their tails. D K Shivakumar recently said that the National Flag was removed and saffron was hoisted. This led to the provocation, he also said.

Security has been stepped up following the incident. Schools and colleges are closed today as a precautionary measure. Large gatherings too have been banned.

Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that the killers are yet to be identified. I do not of any organisation being behind this murder. The law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga, he also said.

Know all about D K Shivakumar

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 15:18 [IST]