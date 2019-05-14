Baiyappanahalli railway station to get a makeover to offer airport like facilities

Bengaluru, May 14: With the aim of taking the load off Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in Majestic, Bengalureans may soon have world class facilities after the Centre will upgrade the Baiyappanahalli Railway Station on international standards.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) along with BBMP unveiled the blue print of the new Baiyappanahalli Railway Station which looked more like a butterfly shaped station. On Monday, the IRSDC held a meeting inviting builders and investors to bid for the project comprising 26 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

The railway project spread across 132 acres, the IRSDC proposes to develop six additional platforms, four station buildings, an access road, bus bay and a foot-over-bridge at the station.

According to the plan, the Baiyappanahalli station will also feature a passenger lounge on the lines of airports allowing passengers to rest while waiting for trains.

The main Baiyappanahalli station, in the form of butterfly, will have roof gardens with integrated courtyards aimed at promoting the concept of Garden City. The green building is expected to ensure safe and secure passenger movement, cleanliness and hygiene and ease of access to stations.

However, the project will complete in three years, while the commercial establishments will be ready in eight to 10 years. According to reports, several-estate firms are keen to bid for commercial properties inside the station area and within the complex to establish hotels, hospitals, work places and service apartments. The last date for the request for proposal for the project is May 30.