Back to square one: Omicron set to badger tourism industry yet again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The tourism industry has taken a big hit following the detection of Omicron a new variant of COVID-19. The industry is taking a hit at time when it had slowly begun limping back to normalcy following the lockdown announced in 2020.

Reports say that the Omicron will keep people away from travelling and this would hit the tourism industry hard. NDTV while quoting Sriharan Balan, managing director of Madura Travel Services in Chennai said that the threat is beginning to hit the industry in India. In the past three days travel agencies have seen some 20 per cent cancellations in outbound travel.

Omicron: Hunt on in Andhra Pradesh to trace 30 foreign returnees

He further said that outbound bookings to Europe, Dubai and US are beginning to see a fall ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Many who planned on travelling to these destinations are cancelling, he further added.

The scenario appears to be similar in many other parts of the country as well. Manish Singh from Bengaluru who had planned on travelling to UK later this month tells OneIndia that he felt it would be better to cancel the trip. The new variant is highly transmissible and hence I feel that it would not be safe to travel. Further the restrictions are too many and the SOPs are too much to follow. What if a lockdown takes place like last. I dont want to be stuck and hence I am cancelling my tickets he also added.

The case of Sandesh Batra from Mumbai too is similar. He along with his family had planned a trip to the United States. The situation is fast evolving and the rules are changing too frequently. There is one rule when we board here and another could be made when we land. We might as well give this trip a skip and cancel our tickets, he also added.

It is not just international travel. Domestic travel and tourism could also be hit. Many states have come up with different rules making travel a nightmare. Maharashtra has come up with fresh travel restrictions for domestic travel and this could hit domestic tourism as well.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:08 [IST]