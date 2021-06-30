Baby factory: In this country, People take the desired child home for 40-42 lakh rupees

YouTube
    Kiev, June 30: There are different legal statuses of surrogacy in different countries. Couples who are unable to have children on their own are now flocking to Ukraine, a country where the commercial surrogacy industry has boomed so much so, that they are now referred to as 'baby factories'.

    In Ukraine, it is legally allowed for a woman with her own healthy child to become a surrogate mother, upon a voluntary application and in the absence of medical contraindications.

    There is no separate law on surrogacy in Ukraine, and an attempt to accept it was made by the Verkhovna Rada in 2012.

    While surrogacy is legal in the UK, the only payments allowed are expenses, i.e. those incurred as a result of the pregnancy, such as medical bills and compensation for time off work.

    Consequently, the number of UK women volunteering as surrogates is small which drives many couples abroad.

    The couple who served Surrogate Mother by giving money does not think that the woman who is in her lap, how much the woman who has struggled in 9 months.

    How much is a surrogate mother paid?

    On the national average for the entire program in surrogacy clinics, a woman receives a financial reward of €18,000 - €25,000 (Rs 22 lakh) . The amount may increase in the case of twins (+ €3,000) or delivery by cesarean section (+ €1,500). A schedule for the payment of funds is drawn up; this is negotiated individually and spelled out in the contract. The center's tentative payment schedule is as follows:

