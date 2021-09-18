YouTube
    Babul Supriyo joins TMC, months after announcing exit from politics

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 18: Former BJP leader, Babul Supriyo has joined the Trinamool Congress, a month after he had declared that he was quitting politics.

    Babul Supriyo joins TMC, months after announcing exit from politics

    He was inducted into the party in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and MP, Derek O'Brien.

    The TMC took to Twitter to confirm the development and shared images of Supriyo with TMC leaders.

    "Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!"the party said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 15:17 [IST]
