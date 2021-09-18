Babul Supriyo joins TMC, months after announcing exit from politics

West Bengal polls: BJP's Babul Supriyo, 2 TMC state ministers in poll battle in its 4th phase on Saturday

Kolkata, Sep 18: Former BJP leader, Babul Supriyo has joined the Trinamool Congress, a month after he had declared that he was quitting politics.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and MP, Derek O'Brien.

Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family.



We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him! pic.twitter.com/6OEeEz5OGj — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 18, 2021

The TMC took to Twitter to confirm the development and shared images of Supriyo with TMC leaders.

"Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!"the party said in a tweet.

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 15:17 [IST]