YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Babri case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, July 20: A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.

    His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing.

    L K Advani
    L K Advani

    In his order, Special Judge SK Yadav also fixed July 23 for recording the statement of BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing.

    The court set July 22 for former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan to depose before it through video link.

      Rajasthan Political Crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat issued notice | Oneindia News

      The court is conducting proceedings under Section 313 of CrPC to enable all accused to plead their innocence, if they so want.

      More BABRI MASJID DEMOLITION News

      Read more about:

      babri masjid demolition

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue