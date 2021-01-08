Babbar Khalsa narco terror case: NIA raids six locations in Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 6 locations in Punjab's Tarn-Taran district in connection with a narco terror case.

The case pertains to the seizure of 61 kilograms of Heroin along with arms and ammunition on September 20 2020 at the International border at Arnia, Jammu.

The searches were conducted at the residences of six accused persons namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh. These accused persons were arrested for hatching a criminal conspiracy to carry out anti-national and unlawful activities, and to help terrorist organisations by collecting funds and channelising the proceeds of the drugs for furthering the activities of terrorist organisations like the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Gurpratap Singh is the kingpin of this module. In the second week of September, 2020, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 Kg of Heroin from Pakistan based handlers through his associates. The consignment in the instant case was also intended to be received by Gurpratap Singh to fund the activities of BKI in Punjab.

During the searches conducted digital devices and other incriminating documents having financial details and accounts numbers have been seized for further scrutiny and analysis.