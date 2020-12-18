Baba ka Dhaba owner alleges of receiving death threats, suspects YouTuber's role

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 18: Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has filed a police complaint alleging that he has been receiving death threats by unidentified persons. His lawyer said that they suspect YouTuber Gaurav Wasan's role.

The 80-year-old has also alleged that some miscreants have threatened to burn down his Dhaba.

This comes after the owner lodged a complaint against Wasan, accusing the YouTuber of cheating him of lakhs of rupees through donations collected in his (Prasad) name.

Kanta Prasad has filed a complaint at the Malviya Nagar Police Station. Prasad, in his complaint, has alleged that due to this sudden fame, many people are now "jealous" of him. Prasad said that although he does not have any past rivalry, he, in the past few days, has received many threats on the phone and also near the Dhaba.

The report in India Today states that while an FIR hasn't been registered on the complaint yet, the police have started an investigation.

Major leaders exit TMC in 2 days, worry for Mamata | Oneindia News

Kanta Prasad's lawyer Prem Joshi said that they suspect YouTuber Gaurav Wasan's role, however, they do not have any proof of this. The YouTuber however refuted the accusation, and said someone is misleading Kanta Prasad. He also said that the police would now reveal the truth behind this.

In November, Kanta Prasad had filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and accused him of not sharing financial details of donations he received. In his complaint, Kanta Prasad claimed that Gaurav, who shot the video and asked for donations, had misappropriated the money.