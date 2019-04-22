‘Baalon ka Chowkidar’ Javed Habib joins BJP

New Delhi, Apr 22: Renowned Hair Stylist Jawed Habib joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Habib is considered among the best hairdressers in the world. He currently has over 500 unisex hair salons across the country. He also runs a few salons abroad. He is said to run a chain of 846 salons across 110 cities and 24 states.

"Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon (Till now i was a watchman of hair, from today i am watchman of the nation)," said Javed Habib after joining BJP.

Habib has been a consultant of many celebrities. He is a well known face in India.

Speculations are that he could be fielded as BJP's candidate from Delhi which is set to vote on May 12. The BJP has so far announced names of four candidates in Delhi while names for the remaining three seats are yet to be announced.

Who is Jawed Habib?

Jawed Habib's grandfather used to work at the President's office. He was an official barber of the dignitaries then. He is said to have given hair cuts to emminent personalities such as Lord Mountbatten and Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawed's father was the official har stylist for the Rashtrapati Bhawan.