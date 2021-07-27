Baal Aadhaar: No fingerprint or eye scan required for kids below 5 years

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 27: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said fingerprints and an eye scan are not required for getting an Aadhaar card for children below 5 years of age. However, once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "In #Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily," UIDAI tweeted.

    To enroll your child for Aadhaar, you only need the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.

    List of other documents that you can use for the child's enrolment:

    Birth certificate of the child OR Photo ID issued by the child's school.

    Aadhaar card details of the child's parents.

    "Your Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip you received from the hospital is enough to enroll your child for Aadhaar," UIDAI said in another tweet.

    Aadhar Card for kids over 5 years

    If a child is over 5 years, then the biometric authentication process is mandatory for updating the aadhar card. Once the child turns 15 years, another biometric updation is required. At the time of enrollment, fingerprints of the child, iris scan and photograph of the child will be documented.

    Procedure for Online Registration of Baal Aadhaar Card

    • Visit the official website of UIDAI.
    • Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.
    • Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent's phone number, e-mail address, and so on.
    • Fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state and so on.
    • Go to fix appointment tab, now schedule the date of registration for aadhar card.
    • The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment centre to proceed further for the enrollment process.
    • Head to the enrollment centre on the date of the appointment along with all the necessary documents. Take a reference number along with the documents.
    • Once the verification is done by the concerned officials, if the child is aged 5 years, then the biometric information will be procured and it will be linked to the aadhar card.
    • Post confirmation process, the applicant will be given an acknowledgement number which can be used to track the status of the application.
    • Post completion of the verification, you will receive a notification via SMS to your registered mobile number.

