Azam Khan’s son gives communal colour to EC’s gag order

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Apr 16: The ban on Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati from campaigning over controversial remarks has left the Samajwadi Party's leader fuming and he said that attempts are being made to crush the voices of Dalits and Muslims.

The Election Commission barred Azam Khan from campaigning for 72 hours while Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was barred from election campaigning for 48 hours. The EC has also come down hard on Mayawati and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and barred them from campaigning for 48 hours and 72 hours, respectively.

Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam Khan, has reportedly hit out at the Election Commission and the BJP and said, "Both the ban on Azam khan and Mayawati clearly shows that the BJP government and the people who are on top positions are trying to crush the voices of dalits and muslims."

Amid mounting pressure to act, the Election Commission banned Yogi Adityanath, Maneka Gandhi, Mayawati and Azam Khan from campaigning as a punishment for their highly objectionable remarks.

CM Adityanath and Mayawati were penalised for their remarks on "Ali and Bajrangbali" which were highly communal in nature.

Azam Khan was penalised for derogatory remark on BJP leader Jaya Prada. Maneka Gandhi on April 12 had said in a public address in Sultanpur that her win from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency was certain "with or without" the support of the Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once BJP is in power.