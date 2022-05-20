YouTube
    Azam khan walks out of Sitapur jail after 27 months

    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, May 20: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Mohd Azam Khan finally walked out from Sitapur jail on Friday morning where he spent the past 27 months.

    Azam khan walks out of jail after 27 months

    Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) President, Shivpal Singh Yadav left for Sitapur early on Friday morning to receive Azam Khan when the latter walks out of jail. "A new sun is rising on the state's horizon," Yadav tweeted.

    Azam Khan's lawyer Zubair Ahmad said they had already submitted two bail bonds of Rs one lakh each and the SP leader was likely to be released anytime on Friday.

    Azam Khan will head to Rampur after his release. "He does not want any fanfare outside the jail and will visit his home in Rampur," said an aide of the SP MLA. His wife Tanzeen Fatima thanked all "those who visited us and extended their support to us in our hour of crisis".

    His son Abdullah Azam tweeted that his father's release would bring him "like a sun out of the jail and the morning rays would eliminate the darkness of tyranny".

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 9:11 [IST]
