    Azam Khan discharged from hospital, taken back to Sitapur jail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 10: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, was on Friday discharged and sent back to Sitapur jail, officials said.

    Azam Khan

    Khan, 72, was admitted to Medanta hospital on July 19 due to post-Covid syndrome, including difficulty in breathing and weakness, an official statement of the hospital said. After improvement in his health, he was discharged from the hospital at about 1.30 pm, it added.

    Khan, the SP MP from Rampur, was sent back to Sitapur jail, where he was lodged after a number of cases including that of land grabbing were filed against him.

    The hospital said Khan was also given a Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine dose a week ago. Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year while being in jail.

    X