Azadi March: Mevani, 9 others sentenced to 3 months in jail

New Delhi, May 05: A Gujarat court has sentenced MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months in jail in connection for taking out an Azadi march.

The rally was taken out the rally from Mehsana to Banaskantha in July 2017 to mark one year of the Una Dalit flogging. The others too be convicted include Subodh Parmar and Reshma Parmar. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the those convicted in the case.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also one of the accused in the case. However he was not present at the time of framing of charges. The court has order a separate trial against him.

Mevani who is the convenor of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch had offered support to the Congress last year. He was released on bail from Assam last after being jailed. He was rearrested for allegedly assaulting a police woman and later released on bail.

