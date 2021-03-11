We want to heal as well as help humanity, this is exactly what Gita teaches us: PM Modi

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi to flag off padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on Friday

New Delhi, Mar 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off a 'Padyatra' (March) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Friday and launch various initiatives planned under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. According to reports, the march will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi.

It is said that Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometres of the padyatra, which will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days.

PM Modi will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will also be present on the occasion, scheduled to commence at 10.30 am.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Centre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

The event will witness the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities planned under the theme India@75 like a film, website, song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator.