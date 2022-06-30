Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Remembering Abdul Rahman Sahib, a prominent freedom fighter in the Malabar region

New Delhi, Jun 30: Muhammad Abdu Rahiman also known as Muhammad Abdu Rahiman Sahib was born in Karukappadam near Kodungaloor in 1898. He was an active freedom fighter in Malabar who participated in the Nagpur Session of the Indian National Congress in 1921. He was the leader of relief activities in Malabar after the Malabar Rebellion in 1921.

His house is built in the traditional Kerala architectural style, known as Nalukettu. At present the house has been converted into a museum on Freedom Struggle. This museum showcases the sacrifices and achievements of Mohammed Abdul Rahman Sahib as a social reformer as well as freedom fighter. It now holds memorabilia and other items in remembrance of his fight, along with that of other unsung heroes.

Sahib played a crucial role in bringing back peace after the 1921 Moplah Riots, and was imprisoned for two years. He also participated in the Salt Satyagraha at Calicut Beach in 1930, following which he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for nine months.

He became a strong extremist leader in Congress. He started a newspaper called Al Ameen in 1924 to popularize the spirit of nationalism among the Muslim masses in Malabar. The government banned this newspaper in 1930 when he published an editorial criticizing the arrest of Congress leader K. Kelappan. Through his newspaper, he appealed to the Muslims of Malabar to join the struggle for freedom.

He participated in the Salt Satyagraha at Payyannur and was seriously injured in a police attack.

He continued his criticism against the British which led to his arrest in 1940. He was imprisoned in Vellore jail in Tamil Nadu till September 1945. Immediately after this long imprisonment, he died on 23 November 1945.

