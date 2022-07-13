Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Govt to soon launch nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi, July 13: The Central government will soon launch a nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to inspire countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day. The initiative has been taken under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, for which the Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry.

The Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation and to further honor the national flag, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who oversees all efforts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has approved the program of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

It envisages encouraging Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the 75th year of Independence is not only an act of personal connection with the Tricolour but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about our national flag.

The use, display, and hoisting of the Indian National Flag are guided by the Flag Code of India, 2002. The Flag Code brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the National Flag and governs the display of the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. The Flag Code of India took effect on 26th January 2002.

In December last year, the Flag Code of India, 2002, was amended and the National Flag made of polyester or machine-made have been allowed. Now, the National Flag shall be made of handspun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton, polyester, wool, silk, and khadi bunting. The National Flag shall be rectangular in shape and it can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the width of the Flag shall be 3:2. As per Clause of the Flag Code of India, there shall be no restriction on the display of the National Flag by members of the general public, private organizations and educational institutions inconsistent with the dignity and honour of the National Flag.

