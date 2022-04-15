YouTube
    Ayushman Bharat: Tele-consultation facility to begin at 1 lakh wellness centres from Saturday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the tele-consultation facility 'e-Sanjeevani' will start at 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) from April 16.

    Mandaviya had chaired a virtual meeting on Tuesday with health ministers and senior officials of all the states and union territories to review the operationalisation status of AB-HWCs and tele-consultation services.

    "Now common citizens will also be able to consult the big doctors of the country! "On the occasion of the 4th anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, 'e-Sanjeevani Tele-consultation' facility will be launched at 1 lakh centres on April 16.

    These centres are realising PM @NarendraModi ji's resolve of 'Ayushman Bharat'," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday. As many as 1,17,440 AB-HWCs had been operationalised across the country by the end of March against the target of 1.1 lakh, according to the health ministry. PTI

    Read more about:

    ayushman bharat Mansukh Mandaviya

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 17:53 [IST]
