Ayodhya verdict: Tight security in place across UP, 2 choppers to be on standby for emergencies

By PTI

Lucknow, Nov 7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue.

Adityanath conveyed this during a late-night video conference with the state's top civil and police officials, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

The helicopters will be used in case of an emergency, an official said. An official release later said the chief minister reviewed the law and order situation in each district and gave necessary directions to ensure normalcy.

It was also decided that a state-level control room will be set up in Lucknow. Every district will also have a separate control room, the release said.

Adityanath warned that strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb the law and order. The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17.

Over 12,000 policemen have reportedly been deployed across Ayodhya to prevent any untoward incident due to the Supreme Court verdict in the temple-mosque dispute case.

The much-anticipated verdict is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would retire. Section 144 has been imposed in Ayodhya and the authorities are closely monitoring the Social media platforms.

Posting communal or provocative messages in social media will attract police action. The National Security Act (NSA) may also be invoked. Drones are also being used for surveillance.

