Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Security high as nation awaits judgement
India
New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered on Saturday. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am on November 9.
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check spread of rumours through social media.
There are various possibilities, when the Bench delivers the verdict. Considering the five judge composition, the verdict would be a final one. It could be a verdict that is 5:0, 3:2 or 4:1. This means that even if there is a dissenting view, we will have a majority verdict which will be final.
We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 AM on November 8. Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation. Security forces have been deployed. All schools, colleges & educational institutions remain closed for 3 days, Aligarh District Magistrate tells ANI.
