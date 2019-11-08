  • search
    Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Security high as nation awaits judgement

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The much awaited Ayodhya verdict will be delivered on Saturday. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am on November 9.

    Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Historic judgment in few hours from now

    Stay tuned for all the updates live:

    9:12 AM, 9 Nov
    Karnataka: Section 144 of CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed and sale of liquor banned in the twin cities of Hubbli-Dharwad.
    9:10 AM, 9 Nov
    Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
    9:08 AM, 9 Nov
    The Rajasthan government has imposed Section 144 in five districts in the state. All schools and colleges will be closed across the state today.
    9:04 AM, 9 Nov
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be.
    9:03 AM, 9 Nov
    Delhi:
    Security personnel outside Supreme Court ahead of verdict in Ayodhya land case; Section 144 is imposed in the area
    8:57 AM, 9 Nov
    Special vigil is being maintained on more than 670 people on social media and if need arises internet can be stopped to check spread of rumours, the official said.
    8:57 AM, 9 Nov
    The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.
    8:49 AM, 9 Nov
    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address the media at 1 pm today, following Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya land case.
    8:49 AM, 9 Nov
    ''Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya, aerial surveillance is being done. Intelligence machinery has been geared up, random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations,'' UP DGP further said.
    8:48 AM, 9 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said,''We have taken confidence building measures, we did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders & citizens. We are appealing to people of the state to not spread rumors on social media.''
    8:47 AM, 9 Nov
    Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check spread of rumours through social media.
    8:42 AM, 9 Nov
    Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case today; Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
    8:34 AM, 9 Nov
    Mahant Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya said,''I appeal to all to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace. Prime Minister has rightly said that the Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone’s loss or victory.''
    8:27 AM, 9 Nov
    Rajasthan: Section 144 of CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed in Jaisalmer, till 30th November 2019, ahead of the Ayodha Verdict.
    8:27 AM, 9 Nov
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reviews the State’s law and order situation, directs officers to remain on high alert.
    8:26 AM, 9 Nov
    The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with CM Yogi Adityanath. Additional chief secretary for home, Avanish Awasthi, said no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border.
    8:18 AM, 9 Nov
    Jammu and Kashmir: National Highway 44 opened for both way traffic. Light motor vehicles allowed both ways and heavy motor vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu. All stranded vehicles particularly passenger vehicles between Banihal and Udhampur cleared.
    8:18 AM, 9 Nov
    There are various possibilities, when the Bench delivers the verdict. Considering the five judge composition, the verdict would be a final one. It could be a verdict that is 5:0, 3:2 or 4:1. This means that even if there is a dissenting view, we will have a majority verdict which will be final.
    7:59 AM, 9 Nov
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said,''We have full faith in our judiciary. I appeal to all to accept Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace.''
    7:50 AM, 9 Nov
    All schools and colleges in the state to remain closed today.
    7:49 AM, 9 Nov
    Mobile internet service suspended in Rajasthan's Bharatpur till 6 am tomorrow ahead of verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case today.
    7:47 AM, 9 Nov
    ''If any untoward incident happens, the same may be immediately reported to Control Room at Central Office. While operating buses, all are instructed to take extra care and advisory from local police authorities,'' it said.
    7:46 AM, 9 Nov
    Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC): In view of the Supreme Court verdict, it is directed that all DCs and Divisional officers, Depot Managers be in their Headquarters and have a close liasion with the local police authorities while operating buses.
    7:21 AM, 9 Nov
    This would be one of the most high profile cases for Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Before he retires on November 17, he would also deliver the verdicts in the Rafale and Sabarimala review cases. Further he would also pass the judgment in the Rahul Gandhi contempt case.
    7:13 AM, 9 Nov
    The historic verdict in the Ayodhya case will be delivered at 10.30 am by a five judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.
    5:23 AM, 9 Nov
    With just hours to go for the historic verdict, security is at an all time high. Schools and colleges will be closed in several states.
    5:23 AM, 9 Nov
    Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru. The same would be in force until midnight today.
    1:04 AM, 9 Nov
    The security cover for all the five judges who will be delivering the verdict has been increased.
    1:04 AM, 9 Nov
    We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 AM on November 8. Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation. Security forces have been deployed. All schools, colleges & educational institutions remain closed for 3 days, Aligarh District Magistrate tells ANI.
    12:55 AM, 9 Nov
    All mobile internet services to remain suspended from 12 AM (08.11.2019) to 12 AM (09.11.2019) in Aligarh.
