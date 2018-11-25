  • search

Ayodhya updates: Uddhav Thackeray prays with family at disputed Ram Jamnabhoomi site

By
    New Delhi, Nov 25: The battle for Hindutva space is heating up in Ayodhya with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offering prayers at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site hours before the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) commences its Dharam Sabha to push for the construction of a Ram Temple. Uddhav was accompanies by his wife and his son Aditya Thackeray.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    The temple town, meanwhile, has turned into a fortress ahead of VHP's Dharam Sabha, which the saffron outfit claims will be attended by more than 3 lakh Lord Ram 'devotees'. Praant Sangathan mantra (Awadh) of VHP Bholendra had in a written statement said this was the final Dharam Sabha for the construction of Ram temple. "After this, no more Dharam Sabhas will be held and the construction of the temple will commence," he said.

    ''We've made all the arrangements for the programme (VHP's dharma sansad). We've allotted spaces for parking, bypass is running smoothly & we'll ensure it stays like that. 'Darshan' will be from the usual routes. We'll do everything in an organized way'', DIG Ayodhya, Omkar Singh.

    Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night raced to announce key details of the Ram statue it plans to build on the banks of the Sarayu river. The statue is expected to measure 221 metres - topping even the famed Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
