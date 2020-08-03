YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will take place on August 5.

    The foundation stone for the Ram Mandir will laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time:

    • The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall.
    • The original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet.
    • The earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since.
    • As per the revised design, the height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet
    • Two mandaps have been added and all the pillars and stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used.
    • The Temple will have five doomed mandap and one shikhar.
    • The number of pillars have increased from 212 to 360.
    • The total number of floors will be 3.
    • The width of the stairs will be 16 feet.
    • The Nagar style Temple has been designed by keeping in mind Shilpa Shastra specs.
    • 4 more smaller Temples will surround the main structure.
    • Over 2 lakh Bricks with Shri Ram inscribed, collected for over 30 years will form the foundation of the Temple.
    • Stones from Banshi mountains in Rajasthan will be used.
    • The construction of the Temple will take 3.5 years.
    • The estimated cost of the Ram Mandir construction is Rs 300 crore.
    • Rs 1,000 crore will be needed for development of the 20 acre area around the Temple.
    • The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust launched a massive fund collection drive in November.
    • There will not be any change in the inner sanctum of the Temple.
    • The Sita Rasoi, Rangmandapam and other places have not been changed.

    More RAM MANDIR News

    Read more about:

    ram mandir ayodhya

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue