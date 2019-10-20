Ayodhya, Rafale, Sabarimala: CJI Gogoi has a busy month ahead

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has a hectic month ahead of him before he retires on November 17.

Apart from the crucial Ayodhya case, Justice Gogoi would have to pronounce orders in the Sabarimala and Rafale case as well.

In the wake of the busy schedule Justice Gogoi has reportedly cancelled his foreign visit to attend official programmes, sources said.

CJI Gogoi recommends S A Bobde as his successor

The CJI, who headed a bench on Ayodhya land dispute case in which the judgement was reserved, has cancelled his programme for foreign visit due to some exigencies, they said.

Gogoi was to travel to some South American countries, Middle East and some other countries before he demits office as CJI on November 17.

The sources also said the CJI cancelled the proposed visits before they were finalised.

The Bench headed by the CJI after hearing arguments in the Ayodhya Case at length had reserved orders on Wednesday. The court has time until November 17 to deliver its verdict as Justice Gogoi retires on that day.