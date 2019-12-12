  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya: How is a review petition heard and is it final

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The Supreme Court will today take up the review petitions in connection with the Ayodhya case. The matter will be heard in-chambers.

    The new five-judge bench is headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.A. Nazeer, D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna is the new judge on the bench who has replaced retired Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

    Ayodhya: How is a review petition heard and is it final

    The in-chamber hearing will begin at 1:40 p.m. A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 judgement.

    217 page petition filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

    The powers of review:

    Article 137 of the Constitutions provides that subject to provisions of any law and rules made under Article 145, the Supreme Court has the power to review any judgment pronounced or orders made by it.

    Under the rules of the Supreme Court, any such petition is to be filed within 30 days from the date of the judgment.

    How are review petitions heard:

    A review petition is to be circulated without oral arguments before the same Bench. If a judge on the original Bench has retired, then a new judge shall be appointed for the purpose.

    Most of the review petitions are heard in-chamber. The Bench is entitled to reject the review petition, without offering any reason. Normally, it is a one line order in which the Bench says that it finds no merit in the review petition.

    Govt duty-bound to set up trust within 3 months to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

    However if the Bench feels that the order needs to be reviewed, then it may take up the matter before in the open court and hear the aggrieved parties.

    If the Bench has rejected a review petition, then the aggrieved parties may approach the Bench once again in the form of a curative petition.

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue