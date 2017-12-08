Hindus will build Ram temple, verdict doesn't matter, says BJP leader

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader has issued a statement over a politically sensitive Ayodhya temple issue which is under judicial consideration, saying even if the verdict doesn't go in BJP's favour Hindus will ensure construction of the temple.

Tapan Bhowmik, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, said, "Verdict will go in favour of Hindus... if it does not, we will ensure it does. Hindus will do so."

"After this verdict, our people sitting in Lok Sabha will make rules, pass Bill to build a temple at the same spot, said Tapan Bhowmik. "If that does not happen, crores of Hindus will make that happen," he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad high court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S. A. Najeeb also asked the advocates on record of appeals to sit together and ensure that all the requisite documents are translated, filed and numbered before the apex court registry.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad high court in a 2:1 majority ruling had ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, Ram-Lalla Deity and the Nirmohi Akhara.

