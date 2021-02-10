YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Avian Influenza: Delhi Zoo reports fresh bird flu cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: In a recent development, the Delhi Zoo on Tuesday reported its fresh bird flu case, even as the officials said that the serological surveillance will continue and protocols will be followed.

    bird flu

    Amid the bird flu outbreak, seven serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected by Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department from four different points of the Zoo was sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal, have tested positive for the bird flu. The samples were sent on February 3.

    Delhi reports zero covid-19 death as India sees significant drop in daily cases

    According to reports, six serological samples sent to NIHSAD on January 19 were found negative for Bird flu.

    Over seven states across the country registered confirmed avian influenza cases in January of this year, prompting the central government to issue guidelines to all the Zoos and the National Parks, for reporting such matters to the competent authorities.

    More BIRD FLU News

    Read more about:

    bird flu avian influenza zoo

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X