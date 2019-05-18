  • search
    Average assets of women candidates in LS polls is Rs 5.63 crore

    New Delhi, May 18: Out of the 716 women candidates analysed, 255(36%) are crorepatis. Out of 665 women candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 219 (33%) women candidates were crorepatis says a report by the Association For Democratic Reforms.

    44 (82%) out of 54 fielded by INC, 44 (83%) out of 53 women candidates from BJP, 15 (65%) out of 23 women candidates from AITC, 9 (38%) out of 24 women candidates from BSP, and 43 (19%) out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    Average assets of women candidates in LS polls is Rs 5.63 crore

    The average assets per women candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 5.63 Crore. The average of assets per women candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 was Rs 10.62 Crore.

    Average assets of re-contesting women candidates is Rs 29.38 crore

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 54 INC women candidates is Rs 18.84 Crores, 53 BJP women candidates have average assets of Rs 22.09 Crores, 24 BSP women candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.03 Crores, 23 AITC women candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.67 Crore, 10 CPI(M) women candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.33 Crores, 6 SP women candidates have average assets worth Rs 39.85 Crore, average assets of 3 AAP candidates are Rs 2.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
