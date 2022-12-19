'Avatar 2' hits century in 3 days in India, a feat Khans and B-town A-listers failed to achieve in 2022

James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' has minted Rs 129 crore at the India box office in just three days.

Mumbai, Dec 19: Hollywood movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has opened to gigantic start at the India box office. In just three days, it has minted over Rs 100 crore, a feat which many A-list Bollywood actors failed to achieve this year.

'Avatar 2' 3-day Box Office Collection

Released in over 3,800 screens in the country, the James Cameron's creation got a great opening at the India box office by minting Rs 41 crore on the first day and became the second all-time highest Hollywood day one grosser in the country. It failed to shatter 'Avengers: Endgame' (Rs 53.10 crore). It managed to beat the opening-day records of 'Spider-Man - No Way Home' Rs 32.67 crore and 'Avengers: Infinity War' Rs 31.30 crore).

On the second day, the movie raked in Rs 42 crore while minting Rs 46 crore on Sunday. The movie ended its first weekend at Rs 129 crore. It is a huge number, especially in the post-pandemic era.

Big Movies Bombed at Box Office

The stunning part of the story is that the movie has done such a huge business in India at a time when the Khans are struggling to deliver and many A-list Hindi stars could not achieve this year. Aamir Khan's ambitious 'Laal Singh Chaddha' remains the biggest flop of 2022 as the movie could early Rs 58 crore in its lifetime in India. Whereas Shah Rukh Khan's last film 'Zero' (released in 2018) could early only Rs 90. It was when the A-list actors used to hit centuries even with mixed reviews. In case of Salman Khan, his 'Antim' made paltry Rs 39.06 crore.

Cameron’s blockbuster 'Avatar' has a strong Indian connection

It is the same in case of Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and other actors. Only Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra: Part 1' made a decent total by raking in over Rs 250 crore in India, this year and Ajay Devgn, towards the end of the year, managed to deliver a hit in the form of 'Drishyam 2', which earned over Rs 221 crore, so far.

There was a time when mere name of a Khan could ensure Rs 50 or Rs 100 crore at the box office. Times have changed today and the poor performance of these movies clearly indicate that the star power does not guarantee success at the box office any more. Moreover, the success of 'AVatar 2' tells we don't need big names in the cast, only the right actors for the right content.

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 17:52 [IST]