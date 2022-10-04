Avalanche hits group of 29 in Uttarkashi; 10 mountaineers killed, search on for 11 others

New Delhi, Oct 04: At least 10 mountaineers out of 29, who were hit by a massive avalanche at the Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi district, were killed on Tuesday and the search for 11 missing people is still on.

The trainee mountaineers are from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and the avalanche hit them around 9 am on Tuesday at an altitude of 16,000 feet, according to a report in NDTV.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his anguish over the incident and said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones."

He has also spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami over the incident. "Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped," he tweeted.

Eight mountaineers were rescued by their team members and efforts are on to bring the rest to safety, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022

"Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.