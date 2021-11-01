Australia 'recognises' Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

New Delhi, Nov 01: Australian government has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status.

This means Indians who are vaccinated with Covaxin will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia.

"Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," a press release said.

"This will have significant impacts on the return of international students, and the travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia" the media release said.

In addition, with input from the TGA, ATAGI have determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart are regarded as fully vaccinated from 7 days after the second dose (with the exception of Janssen vaccine, where they are regarded as fully vaccinated 7 days after the single dose). This includes homologous (two doses of the same vaccine) and heterologous (two doses of two different TGA-approved or recognised vaccines) schedules.

From 1 November 2021, vaccinated Australians and permanent residents aged 12 and over may depart Australia without the need to seek a travel exemption. Information about this, and what constitutes 'fully vaccinated', can be found at Travel for vaccinated Australians and permanent residents.

