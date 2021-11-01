YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Australia 'recognises' Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 01: Australian government has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status.

    This means Indians who are vaccinated with Covaxin will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia.

    Australia recognises Bharat Biotechs Covaxin

    "Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," a press release said.

    "This will have significant impacts on the return of international students, and the travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia" the media release said.

    In addition, with input from the TGA, ATAGI have determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart are regarded as fully vaccinated from 7 days after the second dose (with the exception of Janssen vaccine, where they are regarded as fully vaccinated 7 days after the single dose). This includes homologous (two doses of the same vaccine) and heterologous (two doses of two different TGA-approved or recognised vaccines) schedules.

    From 1 November 2021, vaccinated Australians and permanent residents aged 12 and over may depart Australia without the need to seek a travel exemption. Information about this, and what constitutes 'fully vaccinated', can be found at Travel for vaccinated Australians and permanent residents.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine australia

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X