Aurangabad communal violence case: Main accused Anil Singh surrenders before court

A Bhartiya Janata Party worker, Anil Singh, who was earlier booked for communal clashes in Aurangabad district on Monday surrendered before the court. Earlier Police had said that he had fled from custody.

Singh, who was one of the central figures among the 148 persons booked in the matter fled away on Thursday.

Anil Singh, associated with an organisation called Hindu Sewa Samiti, has been organising Ram Navmi processions in Aurangabad for a long time. He joined the BJP in 2007.

On March 25 and 26, he along with several others were booked in a case for communal clashes between two communities in Aurangabad during Ram Navami procession.

On March 25, communal clashes between two communities had taken place when the Ram Navami procession was passing through the local Jama Masjid in Aurangabad town. More than 60 people were injured and 50 shops were gutted in the fire. Following the communal clashes, a prohibitory order was issued in the town.

