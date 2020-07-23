YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Audio clips genuine, send them abroad for forensic test: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 23: Targeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the audio clips which indicate an alleged plot to topple his government can be sent abroad for forensic tests.

    Audio clips genuine, send them abroad for forensic test: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    Without taking the minister's name, Gehlot questioned why he is not coming forward to give a voice sample.

    Rejecting the charge that the audio clips are fabricated, he said they can be sent to any forensic science laboratory for examination.

    We can send it for FSL testing to America if they have no trust in the Rajasthan government, he said, adding that the Congress also did not trust the Centre.

    Why is he not giving a voice test? He should come forward for it,? the chief minister said, in an apparent reference to Gehlot whom the party has accused of trying to lure Congress MLAs.

    Shekhawat has denied the charge that it his voice on tape.

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot rajasthan

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue