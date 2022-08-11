Retired cop among two arrested in Bihar for plotting to target PM Modi

3 jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down in Rajouri suicide attack

Srinagar, Aug 11: Three Jawans lost their lives in action after terrorists barged into an army camp early this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Three terrorists were also gunned down during the infiltration bid in which, the terrorists were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal near Rajouri.

According to officials, in the attack that took place 25 km from Rajouri and three Army personnel lost their lives.

"One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised," said Indian Army officials.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been despatched for the location.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

"Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed, two Army personnel got injured," ANI quoted Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone as saying.

The attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.